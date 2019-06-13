|
Salvatore Gaetano Cosenza
Scottsdale - Salvatore Gaetano Cosenza, 82 of Scottsdale, Arizona peacefully embraced the arms of his heavenly father with his loving family by his side May 31st. 2019. Although he succumbed to his long struggle with Parkinson disease he was joyful, encouraging and a true inspiration of a life lived well to the end. Salvatore is survived by Kathleen Cosenza his wife of 55 years, daughter Jennifer (Cosenza) Morrow (spouse Ivan Morrow) Son, Michael Cosenza, Sister, Joan Cosenza and his legacy, Granddaughters Alexandra Morrow Podrazik (Patrick Podrazik), Kelcey Morrow and Great Granddaughter Ada Grace Podrazik. Sal was a loving husband, father and friend to everyone.
Sal was born in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Morton High School, served in the United States Coast Guard and obtained his B.S. degree in sports management from De Paul University. Sal had a passion for sports and helping people which led him to a lifelong involvement with his friends in "Cicero Blue Jays", Kiwanis, Toastmasters and his ultimate purpose; His lifelong service as a humble role model of encouragement and commitment to building positive interpersonal skills of youth, as Director of the Scottsdale Boys & Girls Club.
Mr. "C", as he was known by kids for over 35 years of mentoring service, received accolades and commendation from families, businesses, local and national leaders. Following retirement, for his devotion to sportsmanship, teamwork and community service the newly constructed Boys and Girls Club Scottsdale Teen Center was named in his honor. The Sal Cosenza Teen Center.
Led by his deep Christian faith, in his final years Sal continued his service to others as a Hospice Chaplin comforting and commemorating with patients and families in their final days. In his final retirement Sal enjoyed long walks in the Arizona Mountains by his Pinewood cabin until his health deteriorated and his good race ended. His love of people and true joy drew others to him. A great loving husband, father and friend. Mr. "C's" warm smile, contagious laugh and ever positive words will be remembered by all the lives he touched.
A Memorial service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am. At Living Streams Church 7000 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ. Please in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse or the Scottsdale Boys and Girls Club. The family would like to thank all the cheerful and thoughtful caretakers and staff of Friendship village, Hospice of the Valley and all the medical personnel who provided attentive care throughout his final years and peaceful passing from the body to the presence and glory of the Lord.
Published in The Arizona Republic from June 13 to June 16, 2019