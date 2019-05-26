Resources
Sam Albert James Veazey

- - Sam Albert James Veazey, 58, died May 11th. Sam was courageous, compassionate, and had a wicked sense of humor. He loved laughing and making people laugh. He was passionate about music, especially the Beatles, the Stones and Roger Clyne, and he loved sports, both playing and watching. He graduated from ASU in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree.

He cared deeply for his family and friends. Sam made an impact on so many lives and will be dearly missed. He is survived by a brother and 3 sisters, 3 nephews, and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
