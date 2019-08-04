Services
S S Peter & Paul Church
1946 E Lee St
Tucson, AZ 85719
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Tucson, AZ
Mesa - Sam "Mr. NAU" Borozan, died on July 25 in Mesa surrounded by friends and family. He was 90.

Born in Bisbee, he and his three siblings were raised in Tucson by a young mother after their father died. Sam was a Tucson High School graduate, who served in the US Marines. He then attended Northern Arizona University on a football scholarship and earned two masters degrees.

Most of his work life was spent at NAU, where Sam refereed thousands of sports games, photographed decades of memories, taught numerous classes, and created several scholarship programs. His contributions and words of encouragement will be remembered long after his passing.

Predeceased by his parents and brothers, Sam is survived by his sister, Milena Parber, numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, as well as his cherished friends, the Jonovich and Trujillo Families of Mesa.

Services will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Tucson on August 10 at 11 a.m.

Sam believed in "paying it forward"; in lieu of flowers, please donate to NAU's Sam S. Borozan Soccer Scholarship Endowment, PO Box 15400, Flagstaff, AZ 86011.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019
