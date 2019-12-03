|
|
Sam C. Tang
Paradise Valley - 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on March 24, 1930, the sixth of Kim S. and Yee Shee Tang's twelve children. Sam attended Glendale High School, Phoenix College and Arizona State College (now ASU). He was partner and manager of Tang's Market, partner then sole owner of El Tango Mexican Food Restaurant, sole owner or partner of various partnerships and LLCs. He always enjoyed discussing business and investments with family members. Sam served six years in the National Guard of Arizona and Army Reserve where he reached the rank of Master Sergeant. During those years he achieved the highest military qualification of Expert in shooting. He later shared his love for shooting by teaching his wife, children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren how to properly and safely shoot handguns and rifles. Other hobbies included photography, collecting watches, cars, motorcycle trail riding, fishing, hunting, and repairing everything. Sam is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane; son Craig (Marian), son Keith (Susie), son Scott (Karen), and daughter Tami; grandchildren Lauren De Silva (Andrew), Amanda Vong (Michael), Akemi, and Christopher; great grandchildren Sydney De Silva and Cameron Vong. Beloved brother to Ying (Catherine), May King (Ed, dec.), Mayen Yue (Joe), Betty Lee (John), and Dick (Shirley); sisters-in-law Kathleen, Mary, Pauline, and Eleanor; brother-in-law Bill Tang. Preceded in death by brothers Don, Jack, Lang, Ben, and Kwong; sister Helen. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am followed by a memorial service at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Serenity Chapel in Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N 27th Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Northwest Chinese Baptist Church, First Chinese Baptist Church or Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019