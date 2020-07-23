Sam Eldridge Robinson Jr.
Mesa - Sam Eldridge Robinson Jr., age 41, a Mesa, Arizona native, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on Saturday July 18, 2020.
Sam was born in Mesa, Arizona to Dorothy and Sam E. Robinson Sr. on July 20th, 1978. He graduated from Mountain View High School. Sam attended Mesa Community College where he played football and continued his education. After years of hard work, he earned a football scholarship to Northern Arizona University. Sam finished his teaching degree at his beloved Arizona State University in 2004. Sam always wanted to be a teacher and coach from an incredibly young age, a dream which started at Marcos de Niza High School where he spent his first year teaching and coaching.
He continued his teaching and coaching at South Mountain High School where he helped mold the football team into a successful program. He found his permanent home at Tempe High School, home of the Buffaloes, where he spent the last 11 years teaching and coaching. Coach Rob taught and coached thousands of young adults in football, track, wrestling and powerlifting. He also proudly served as a MEChA club advisor. During the summer he would teach Native American students and was passionately involved in the Red for Ed movement. He loved every student unconditionally and encouraged his students to achieve their life goals. Once a Buffalo Always a Buffalo! Horns Up!
Sam is preceded in death by his father Sam E. Robinson Sr.
Sam is survived by his mother Dorothy Robinson, sister Kimberly Robinson, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.
A Viewing will be held on Sunday, July 26th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Red Mountain Funeral Home located at 456 N Mesa Drive in Mesa, AZ. Masks are required. The maximum number of attendees is 50 at one time. However, people will be allowed to move in and out to pay final respects. A link to Red Mountain Funeral home will be made available so that people can write condolences.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church located at 141 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ. Masks are required. The maximum number of attendees will be 250. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwrkVF8nxsA
The Familia is asking everyone to wear either Arizona Cardinals or Arizona State University colors in Sam's honor.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in order to establish the Coach Rob Student Empowerment Fund. The fund will assist with educational needs for students who do not have financial means to make their dreams happen. Donations can be made online at https://gf.me/u/yhmzyx
or by mail to: Coach Rob Student Empowerment Fund, 947 W. Kiowa Ave. Mesa, AZ 85210.