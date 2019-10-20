Resources
Sam G. Stout

Sam G. Stout

Chandler - Sam G. Stout, 85, of Chandler, AZ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday evening, October 11th at the Hospice of the Valley Dobson Home, following a 10-day hospital stay.

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 27th at Alma School Road Church of Christ, 445 N. Alma School Road, Chandler. Family visitation will follow in the church annex.

Sam is survived by his wife, Jeanetta Hazlet Stout, his five children, Meagan and husband John Bryant, Randy and wife Mary, Jeff and wife Debbie, Kirby and wife Stacey, and Kelly and wife Michelle.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
