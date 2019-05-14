|
Sam Nordmark
Chandler - Sam Nordmark, 73, of Chandler, Arizona, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Stockholm, Sweden, to missionaries Arne and Alice Nordmark, he spent his early childhood years in Sweden, China, and India, before immigrating with his family to New York City in 1954.
His family and friends will always remember the pride, character, integrity, and service he displayed during his life. Sam enjoyed classic cars, music, and above all else, spending time with his family and friends. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he served as a Sergeant with the 9th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a Purple Heart and other commendations. He worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department and retired in 1995 after a distinguished career as a Detective assigned to the World Trade Center. After his retirement, he worked for Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Illinois and Arizona.
He will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Kristin Buciak and her husband Brian; son Jason Nordmark and his wife Celia; four granddaughters - Olivia, Natalie, Anna, and Kira; sister Barbro, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Phoenix Children's Hospital and the CHARGE Syndrome Foundation, two organizations that were important to Sam and his family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 14, 2019