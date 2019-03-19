|
Sam Riek
Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Sam (George Clifton Riek JR.) passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sam was born in Mesa, AZ, to George and Kathleen Riek (deceased). He graduated from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, AZ class of '79. Attended culinary academy in Phoenix, AZ and spent a long career as a professional chef in San Francisco, Provincetown, St. Croix, and Key West. His career in Key West included positions at Kelly's Caribbean Grill, Café Des Artistes, Cape Marquesa, and A&B Lobster House. Sam began his second career at Key West Island Gym as a managing partner. Sam enjoyed giving back to the community, he took particular pride in supporting the Special Olympics program.
He is survived by his five siblings: Mark Riek. Cary, NC, Steve Riek Dallas, TX, Patricia Johnson, Gold Canyon, AZ, Dave Riek, Yuma, AZ, Bill Riek, Irving, TX and Mary Riek, Cave Creek, AZ. Sam was loved by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his humor and wit. His gift, that he never met a person he could not turn into a friend, will serve all those who knew him to cherish his memory. No services are pending but memorial services are being planned in Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of condolences Sam would want everyone to make a new friend and spread some love.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 19, 2019