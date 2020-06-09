Sami Kay Erwin



Phoenix - Sami Kay Erwin, age 55, was called home on June 6th 2020 at 3:05 a.m. Born on November 18,1964 in Yuma, Arizona, where she resided until 2001 moving to Phoenix were she spent the rest of her years.



While joining her father (Rick Richmond) in the heavens above, she leaves behind her mother (Freda Demmon), two children (Todd Sellard & Jessica Erwin), one sister (Darlene Stover), and one niece and one nephew (Lacey and Tyler Longfellow).



Memorial services will be held on July 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Papago Park (at the top of the stairs) to celebrate her Life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store