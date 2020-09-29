Samuel A. Huffman



Samuel A. Huffman, 89, passed on Sept. 21. Born in New Brighton, PA, he moved to California as a boy then came to Arizona in 1959 where he lived until his passing. Sam is a veteran of the Korean war. He is survived by his five children, Mike, David, Paul (California), Chere Sterenfeld and Kimberly Bridges (Arizona); 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Norvel Owens Mortuary, Flagstaff, AZ is assisting with memorial arrangements.









