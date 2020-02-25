|
Samuel (Sam) C. Murillo
Peoria - Samuel (Sam) C. Murillo 54 of Peoria, entered into the arms of God on February 16, 2020. Sam was born on August 24, 1965 in Los Angeles, CA. Husband, father, grandfather and the son of Angelita (Cadriel) and David N. Murillo who proceeded him in death. He is survived by his wife Diana (Mestas) Murillo of 24 1/2 years, brothers David Jr. (Patsy), Benjamin, Jonathan (Jeannie), Eliseo (Pam), Joseph (Pearl), sisters Diana Escobedo (Gilbert) and Sarah Murillo. His children: son, Ray. Daughters, Christina, Susanna, Sabrina and Angelica. Grandchildren: Sera, Natalie, Mason, Andres, Robert, Gabriel and Angelina.
Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 10a.m at New Beginnings Church 5121 W Ocotillo Rd in Glendale. Lunch to follow at Sahuaro Ranch Park from 1-4p.m at 9802 N 59th Ave in Glendale.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020