Reverend Dr. Samuel G. Sawitski
Sun City West - Reverend Dr. Samuel G. Sawitski, pastor of the Desert Garden United Church of Christ in Sun City West, passed away on Thursday, July 18, at the age of 68, after a battle with cancer. Pastor Sam was an extremely accomplished man of God. His service included the following: serving two churches in Pennsylvania and a church in Seattle; an ordained Orthodox Priest; an adjunct professor at Lehigh University; a faculty member of Moravian Theological Seminary; a lecturer at Lancaster Theological Seminary and Mary Immaculate Theological Seminary. His field of expertise included Ancient Ecclesiastical Arts and Esthetics, Theology of Desert Father, Logic and Psychology of Spirituality.
Pastor Sam also served as the National United Church of Christ representative to the United Nations for 15 years. Pastor Sam and his wife Alla had three children, Dmytri, Samuel Jr., and Kira, and granddaughters Willow and Monroe. The Service and Celebration of his life will be held at Desert Garden United Church of Christ, located at 18818 N. 128th Avenue, Sun City West, AZ, on Sunday, July 28th, at 3:00 pm. Please join us to celebrate the life of this remarkable man. Memorial gifts can be given to the Desert Garden United Church of Christ in honor of our beloved Pastor Sam.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 25, 2019