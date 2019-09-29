|
|
Samuel Israel Walzer
Sun City - WALZER, Samuel Israel, "Sam" 88, of Sun City, Arizona, a decorated Korean War United States Navy Veteran, passed away on September 24, 2019. Born in North Minneapolis, Minnesota, Samuel lived in several parts of the world, finally settling in beautiful Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max Walzer and Sarah Walzer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cathryn Walzer; son, Harold "Hal" (Christie) Walzer; daughter, Robin (Ron) Shulman and her 2 daughters. Samuel was a 32 degree Mason, a Shriner, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Sam lived a full life and he lived it his way!
Interment was at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, on September 27, 2019. To sign the guestbook online and to share memories and send condolences and well-wishes to the family, please visit, http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/886kCmZ0DQfj72Y2LuGZLeS?domain=surprisefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019