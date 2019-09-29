Services
Surprise Funeral Care
16063 W. Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
(623) 546-8002
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix , AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Walzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Israel Walzer


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Israel Walzer Obituary
Samuel Israel Walzer

Sun City - WALZER, Samuel Israel, "Sam" 88, of Sun City, Arizona, a decorated Korean War United States Navy Veteran, passed away on September 24, 2019. Born in North Minneapolis, Minnesota, Samuel lived in several parts of the world, finally settling in beautiful Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Max Walzer and Sarah Walzer. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cathryn Walzer; son, Harold "Hal" (Christie) Walzer; daughter, Robin (Ron) Shulman and her 2 daughters. Samuel was a 32 degree Mason, a Shriner, and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Sam lived a full life and he lived it his way!

Interment was at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, on September 27, 2019. To sign the guestbook online and to share memories and send condolences and well-wishes to the family, please visit, http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/886kCmZ0DQfj72Y2LuGZLeS?domain=surprisefuneralcare.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now