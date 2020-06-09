Samuel Joseph SpotlesonScottsdale - Samuel Joseph Spotleson passed away peacefully on June 4, 2020. He will be deeply missed by the large family he leaves behind.He was born July 10, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio to Vincent James and Theresa Romeo Spotleson. He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School before joining the Navy and meeting Mildred (Dollee) Cramer, a vibrant redhead. They eloped on Dec. 12, 1948. The couple had five sons, a great source of pride to both of them.He moved his family from Ohio to Arizona in 1956, and soon began a long career in automobile sales. As one of the first auto wholesalers in the Valley, "Sammy Spotts" became a well-known figure at local car dealerships, building a large network of friends and lifelong relationships.He cherished his Italian heritage, and enjoyed playing golf and watching sports events, especially when his kids or grandkids were playing in them.He leaves behind Dollee, his wife of 71 years; four sons, Bruce (Kay) of Las Vegas, and Craig, Lance (Cynthia) and Sean (Mary), all of Scottsdale; 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Keith (Robin) and grandson Justin Keener, and by his brothers Frederick and Donald.Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 on Friday, June 12 at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Rd. A recitation of the rosary will follow. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 at his parish of 63 years, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7655 E. Main St., Scottsdale. Interment to follow at St Francis Cemetery.