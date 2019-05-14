|
|
Samuel Kowal
Phoenix - Samuel Kowal was born in Bronx, NY on October 25, 1926. He attended the prestigious Townsend Harris High School, went to NYU for pre law, then was drafted and assigned to the JAG Corps at Hickam AFB in Hawaii. After his tour ended, Samuel graduated from Fordham Law School. He started and ran a very successful Law practice for 45 years in Manhattan.
In 1950, Samuel married Sevilan Kaplan from Woodridge, NY and moved to the Bronx, then to Spring Valley, NY. They were married 68 years and raised three sons. Samuel retired to Boynton Beach, FL and finally to Phoenix, AZ.
He loved to read and travel, exploring the world on over 54 cruises. He was a devoted husband and father who was kind, loving, generous and supportive to his family and others.
Funeral services will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024 on Tuesday, May 14th at 10:00 am. He is survived by his wife, Sevilan, sons Allan, Lewis and Jan, and grandchildren Jason, Alex, Matthew, and Madison. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 14, 2019