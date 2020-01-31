Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Wise Choice Desert View Chapel
9702 E Apache Trl
Mesa, AZ
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Samuel L. Cypert, 51, passed away Jan. 27, 2020. A native of Arizona, Samuel overcame Aplastic Anemia at the age of four. He began his education at Taft Elementary School, followed by Fremont Jr. High, and he then graduated from Mountain View HS in 1986. He continued his education at Arizona State University and graduated with a degree in Manufacturing Engineering. His hobbies included playing the trombone, bicycling (both riding and building racing bikes), and he enjoyed exploring the outdoors. Samuel is survived by Sue Cypert (mother), Sally Turner (sister), and Briana Odem (niece, spouse Nate Odem and their children, Jacob and Skye). He is preceded in death by Allison "Sonny" Cypert (father). A visitation will be held at A Wise Choice Desert View Chapel, 9702 E Apache Trl, Mesa, AZ 85207, on Fri, Feb. 7, 2020 from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Graveside services will be held at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, 10940 E Chandler Heights Rd, Chandler, AZ 85248, on Sat, Feb. 8, 2020 at 10:00am.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
