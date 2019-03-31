Services
South Mountain Mortuary
7007 South Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 304-9512
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Historic Tanner Chapel AME Church
20 S. 8th St
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Leon Solomon


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Samuel Leon Solomon Obituary
Samuel Leon Solomon

Chandler - Samuel Leon Solomon, age 93, born October 28, 1925 in Detroit Michigan died on March 12, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona.

For nearly 68 years he was the husband of Bertha Warren Solomon and father of Denzil Solomon, Virgil (Elaine) Solomon, Terri (LeRoy) Solomon Jones and Kelly Solomon. Sam was the grandfather of six and great grandfather of two. He will truly be missed.

Services will be held on April 5, 2019 at Historic Tanner Chapel AME Church, 20 S. 8th St., Phoenix, Az 85034 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at National Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, Az. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Tanner Chapel AME Church Food Pantry, 20 South 8th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034 in memory of Samuel Solomon. Service Entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South Mountain Mortuary
Download Now