Samuel Leon Solomon
Chandler - Samuel Leon Solomon, age 93, born October 28, 1925 in Detroit Michigan died on March 12, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona.
For nearly 68 years he was the husband of Bertha Warren Solomon and father of Denzil Solomon, Virgil (Elaine) Solomon, Terri (LeRoy) Solomon Jones and Kelly Solomon. Sam was the grandfather of six and great grandfather of two. He will truly be missed.
Services will be held on April 5, 2019 at Historic Tanner Chapel AME Church, 20 S. 8th St., Phoenix, Az 85034 at 10:00am. Burial will follow at National Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, Az. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Tanner Chapel AME Church Food Pantry, 20 South 8th St., Phoenix, AZ 85034 in memory of Samuel Solomon. Service Entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019