Dr. Samuel M. Feinstein, D.O. (Skip) passed on June 24, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ.



Skip was a native of Philadelphia, PA, born in 1942. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Temple University and a degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. After graduation he received further training to become a general surgeon, serving families in the East Valley for thirty years. During that time he was on staff at Mesa General, Mesa Lutheran, Tempe St. Lukes and Chandler Regional Hospital. He mentored and taught hundreds of medical students from four medical schools as they pursued their degrees.



After retiring Skip volunteered in Pakistan, Tanzania, Haiti, Nicaragua and Peru. In 2010 he was awarded the Humanitarian Award for his service by the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons. Interests included playing string bass in klezmer and jazz bands, photography, writing and publishing.



The son of Ruth and Joseph Feinstein (deceased), he was married to his wife, Marcia for more than fifty years. They have two children, Jessica Lebos (husband, Mark) and Dr. Ara Feinstein (wife, Iris). He is survived by four grandchildren—Abraham, Liberty, Eli and Clyde. He will be missed by all for his love of life and sense of adventure.



Skip believed in being of service. He enjoyed classical music, jazz, taking photographs and playing golf. He was a member of Temple Solel. Donations may be sent to: Rosie's House--A Musical Academy for Children, Box 13446, Phoenix, AZ 85002.









