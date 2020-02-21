|
Samuel Odyth Hosler, age 74, of Kearny, Arizona, died on Wednesday, February19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Phoenix from complications of Myesthenia Gravis.
Sam, as he was known, is the grandson of Arizona pioneers. He was born in Seligman, Arizona, during a rare early snowstorm on September 19, 1945, in the old hotel that served as a hospital. His hospital crib consisted of bedding in a cardboard box placed on the open lid of a stove for warmth. He joined his railroader family living in a remodeled box car right by the tracks. His father, grandfather, and uncle were all railroaders. His father, Odyth Guthrie Hosler, was an engineer on the Santa Fe, working out of Seligman and Winslow until his retirement in 1976. His grandfather and great uncle came West from Pennsylvania in 1906, working for the Santa Fe as well. His grandfather, Samuel Lichtenburger Hosler, was the manager of the Childs Power Plant in Fossil Creek Canyon for a time. His paternal grandmother came west from Ohio at about the same time, providing housekeeping for her father, a traveling salesman. The couple married in Winslow and returned to Ohio for a time before living the rest of their lives in Arizona.
Sam's mother, Ada Lucretia Gould Hosler, came to Arizona from Oklahoma in the 1930s, settling in Pine. For a time the family lived in the historic Strawberry Schoolhouse until they could be settled in their own home. Sam's parents purchased property in Strawberry in the early 1940s and are said to have been instrumental in bringing electricity to the mountain town.
Sam attended elementary school in Seligman, and high school in Winslow. He then attended the University of Arizona, graduating in 1967, and then Bexley Hall, an Episcopal seminary in Ohio. He met and married his wife, Carol Edith Smith, at that time. He returned to Arizona to be ordained an Episcopal clergyperson at Trinity Cathedral in 1970 where he served for two years.
The couple's sons, Joshua Luke and Seth Stephen, were born while the family resided in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Subsequently, Sam also served Episcopal parishes in Delaware, Idaho, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan before returning to serve, with his wife (also an Episcopal priest) in Holbrook and Winslow. They retired to Kearny in 2005 where Sam enjoyed being Mayor of the small copper mining town for a term. He worked tirelessly, even after his official term, to improve the health of the town. His biggest regret was not being able to complete, with others, the local purchase of the uptown. He always enjoyed the sound of the Copper Basin Railway trains as they zipped by their home near the tracks. The flag at Kearny Town Hall was hung at half-staff over the weekend in his memory.
Sam is survived in his immediate family by his wife of 50 years, Carol Edith Smith Hosler; son Joshua Luke Hosler, an Episcopal priest in Seattle and his wife and daughter; son Seth Stephen Hosler, a translator in Japan and his wife and son; sister Martha Hosler Ahrens of Strawberry and her husband and daughter, and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Good Shepherd Church in Kearny on Saturday, February 29, at 11:00 a.m., officiated by the Rt. Rev. Jennifer Reddall, Bishop of the Diocese of Arizona. An overflow crowd is expected but arrangements are being made for that. Rather than having an overabundance of flowers, Carol is suggesting that memorial contributions be made to Good Shepherd Church for its life and ministry in the Town of Kearny. PO Box 729, Kearny, Arizona 84137.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020