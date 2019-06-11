|
|
Samuel Trachtenberg
Phoenix - Samuel Trachtenberg, age 86, died in Phoenix on June 7, 2019. Sam was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 24, 1932 and moved with his family to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1971. He was a jeweler for much of his professional life and was the corporate jewelry buyer and manager for all Smitty's stores in the Valley. Among his sports passions, Sam was an avid Phoenix Suns fan. Sam is survived by his wife Doris and daughter Anita (Valley residents), son David and daughter-in-law Stephanie (Virginia residents), and two grandchildren, Kara (a Maryland resident) and Ryan (also a Virginia resident). Funeral services will be [were] held on June 11, 2019 at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 11, 2019