Samuel Zaruches



Samuel Zaruches, more commonly known as "Grandpa Sam," "Uncle Sam" and "Daddy," passed away peacefully in his home in Phoenix, Arizona on July 16, 2020 at the age of 92.



Sam was born in, and forever fond of, Chicago's Jewish West Side on December 28, 1927. His parents were Helen and Isadore Zaruches; he was one of six children.



He joined the Army in 1945 and was stationed in Germany until 1947, a proud member of the First Infantry Division. After, he returned to Chicago's West Side and was introduced to a 16-year-old Zelda Gerstein, a beautiful, charming blonde from the North Side. Sam quickly dubbed Zelda "McCoy," because, he thought, she was "the real McCoy, the real deal." They married two years after meeting.



The couple had two daughters, Judith and Linda, who adored their loving, kind father. He transitioned naturally into fatherhood, and his family meant everything to him.



When their first grandchild was born in Phoenix, Sam and Zelda left Chicago to enjoy Arizona's warm weather and create a lifetime of memories with their grandchildren. With his grandchildren, Sam played endless spelling games, served up sugar-free Fudgsicles, shared his pride in his Jewish heritage, and told the same jokes he'd continue telling right up until the days before he died.



When Zelda passed in 1994, Sam mourned his first true love, but, in typical Sam style, moved forward with the business of enjoying life. He met and fell in love with Eleanor "Ellie" Barnett and married her in 1996. With spunky, artistic Ellie, Sam was once again a young man in love, and they enjoyed 15 years in a happy marriage. When Ellie passed in 2010, Sam focused his energy into his community, tutoring underprivileged children, taking Spanish classes, and getting involved in the JFCS Center for Senior Enrichment in Phoenix.



Always a health fanatic, Sam authored a book on longevity based on decades of research, and he exercised daily his whole life; he took his final ride on his stationary bike a week before he passed. He was a voracious reader, spending days on end pouring over books, newspapers and magazines from around the world. Every year on his birthday, he splurged on a Chicago-style hot dog, his favorite treat.



Sam, the consummate extrovert, carried custom pens and magnets to share with complete strangers he met on the street, in the bank, at the store, or at temple. They carried messages like "Grandpa Sam Says Accept Your Greatness," "Keep Calm and Kill Zombies," and "You're a Smart Cookie." Although wary on his initial approach, these strangers walked away grinning and laughing; Sam made them feel special for a few moments of their day. He thrived on creating those moments.



Sam is survived by his two daughters, Judith and Linda; his sister, Harriet; his grandchildren, Sasha and Alexis; his great-grandson Aden; his step-sons Glen, David and Randy and their families; and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and treasured penpals around the world, all of whom loved and adored him.



In the days before he passed, his family found this quote, handwritten in his shaky, all-caps style, clipped into the inside cover of the address book he used daily to send gifts and letters out into the world:



"When one can get happiness out of making other people happy, one has the possibility of a lifetime of joy and connectedness."



Contact Sinai Mortuary for information about services.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store