Sandra Belle Marquardt
Sandra Belle Marquardt

Sandra Belle Marquardt passed away at the age of 88 on September 1, 2020. She was born in Safford, Arizona and raised in Peoria, Arizona. She graduated from ASU and went on to a long career as a dedicated teacher at Coronado High School in Scottsdale. After her retirement, Sandra volunteered at a retirement home and at her church. Sandra was a caring and loving mother. She is survived by her children Debbie and Paul, her sisters Anita and Sharon, and her cat Lucille Belle. No memorial service is planned. Donations can be made to St. Mary's Food Bank.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
