Sandra Butwin



Sandra Butwin, 82, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on July 8, 2020. Sandra was born and raised in Westwood, NJ, attended the University of Arizona and received her MSW at NYU to work with foster children in New York City. Sandra shared a 54 year love story with her husband Martin, prior to his passing. She is survived by her son Robert Butwin and his partner Terry Sommerville, daughter Caryn Butwin Sokol and her husband Adam, five cherished grandchildren, Connor, Erin and Tyler Butwin and Emily and Nikki Sokol, and her brothers Harvey Coleman, Ronald Coleman and William Coleman. Sandra was a resident of Arizona but enjoyed spending her time with family and friends in New Jersey, as well. A private service, for family, will be held at a date TBD this summer. Contributions can be made to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store