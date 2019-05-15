|
|
Sandra Coorough
- - Sandra Coorough beloved spouse of Susan passed away on May 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin. As a master's level social worker Sandra devoted herself to improving the lives of others. Her career path took her into hospice, hospitals and a private therapy practice. In these areas she touched and changed many lives. She was a member and held numerous positions within the National Kidney Foundation. Her colleagues have said, "Sandra was such a force of energy we have to carryon her legacy." She received a lifetime achievement award and she was named Pediatric Social Worker of the Year in 2013 from the foundation. She helped establish the Nephrology Social Worker Certification Program through the foundation. Sandra was a woman ahead of her time. She received an MSW when many women were not pursuing advanced degrees. Sandra was an incredible spouse and partner in life. She enriched the lives of her friends and family. Sandra appreciated the diversity of life. She was able to see the best in people and helped them realize their potential. She was especially good at welcoming and embracing others. She knew the importance of living life and having fun. It is impossible to put down in words how special Sandra is and was to all those whose lives she touched. May we all keep her spirit in our hearts and minds. Her memory will always be a blessing. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 @ 6:00pm at Messinger Indian School Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 15, 2019