|
|
Sandra de Lathauwer
Oceanside - Sandra Gail (Heywood) de Lathauwer (1940-2020) passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 in Oceanside, California with her devoted husband Rene by her side.
Born on July 26, 1940 to Wilford and Charlotte Heywood in Providence, Rhode Island, Sandra grew up in Hollywood, California and Phoenix, Arizona, where she graduated from Washington High School in 1958. While her favorite childhood place was California, it was in Arizona where she met the love of her life, Rene at age 18.
Sandra attended Northern Arizona University from 1958-1961 where she studied Education. One evening Sandra attended a party where Rene, a musician, was playing stand-up bass in a be-bop band. Sandra later remarked "the minute I first saw Rene, I knew he was my man". They married in 1961.
Sandra and Rene moved to Centre Harbor, New Hampshire to begin their new life together. After two years, they moved to New Jersey where Sandra gave birth to their first child, her son Paul in January 1964. She gave birth to her daughter Annette in November 1965. Sandra was known to all who knew her as a steadfast, loyal, wife mother and friend who cared deeply for her family. She took great pride in being a mother and housewife and thoroughly enjoyed her children.
Eventually the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona where Sandra continued raising her children and then became the secretary for a local school in the Phoenix Union High School District. She served happily for many years before retiring from her position. Sandra was able to fulfill her lifelong dream of returning to California when she and Rene retired to Oceanside, where she enjoyed walks on the beach and watching the waves roll in, seeing her grandchildren play in the surf, and enjoying the fish and chips at the local harbor. Sandra loved the beautiful Oceanside climate and the fragrant roses that Rene planted for her in their garden.
Right up until the final days of her life, Sandra showed grace, courage, kindness and love to all. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone. She looked forward to a heavenly reunion with her mother and her daughter Annette, who in 2002 preceded Sandra in passing.
Sandra is survived by her husband Rene Delathauwer, her son Paul Delathauwer and his wife Crista, and Annette's children, Ty and Linae Harada. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
At Sandra's request, there will not be a memorial service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020