Sandra Elizabeth (Lowe) Baughman
Mesa - Sandra Elizabeth (Lowe) Baughman. She was born, July 2nd, 1941, in Chicago Illinois. Sandy, passed Tuesday. August 27th, 2019. She is Survived by her brothers and sisters; Don Stewart, Sherry Lowe Stovash, Janice Johnson Alexander and Jerry Johnson. She is survived by, her children, Robert Burton, Rodney Mead, Robyn Hardy, Jill Gross, Brett Baughman, Cassie Barbour and Brandy Jean. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Thomas Thorton, Michael Boling, Corey Boling, Brooke Jackson, Christopher Barbour, Kimberly Barbour, Leanne Barbour, Jonathan Jean, Wren Jean and Bryn Jean. She is preceded in death, by the love of her life, William James Baughman, her parents, her brother, John Johnson and her beloved grandson, Joseph Jean. Sandy, was an incredibly kind-hearted person. She gifted this world with her service to others. She was always giving back. Sandy's memorial will be held at later time at Mariposa Garden's in Mesa Arizona. In Lieu of flowers her wish was that you write a love letter to someone and smile knowing that your love will continue to bond families, unite communities and bloom into an extravagance of kindness. This is the love she saw in everyone.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 12, 2019