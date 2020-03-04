|
|
Sandra Ferris Werle
Mesa - Sandra Ferris Werle born in Glendale, Co on August 19, 1957 passed away in Mesa, Az on March 1, 2020. She is survived by her mother Marilyn Taft and two sons Brian Werle Jr and Dan Werle. She was a wonderful Friend, Sister, Daughter, and Mother that will be missed and not forgotten. We were blessed to have such a special person amongst us and will always carry her in our hearts. There will be a Memorial Service held on her behalf at The Mountain View Funeral Home on 7900 E. Main St. Mesa, Az 85207 at 2:00 pm on Saturday March 7th, 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020