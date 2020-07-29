1/
Sandra Joy Frazier
Mesa - Sandra Joy Frazier (Anderson) passed away July 12 at the age of 63 in Mesa, AZ. Born in Joliet, IL to John and Joyce (Donisch) Anderson, she was the only daughter among 6 children. A graduate of Joliet West High, she worked in telecommunications with AT&T for over 25 years, beginning in Illinois and continuing after her move to Arizona in 1985 where she proudly served as Shop Steward for the local CWA union chapter. She was also a gifted artist and enjoyed creating images of her favorite things, Christmas and the Beatles.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert and daughter Kaile. She is survived by children Joshua (Kacey), Danielle (Jarrod) and Matthew, grandson Presley, brothers John of Florida, Thomas, Daniel and James of Illinois, sister-in-laws Susan and Paula, and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held on July 31 at 2 pm at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery (7900 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85207); a YouTube link will also be available to view for those unable to attend.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
