Sandra Junck Carpenter, 70, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 due to complications from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). The youngest daughter of a police officer and a homemaker, Sandy was born in Chicago, Illinois. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and graduated with a Master's degree from Purdue University. After moving to Arizona, Sandy worked for former Governors Bruce Babbitt and Rose Mofford, and co-founded a local lobbying firm, where she lobbied for education and women's rights, among other things. She loved volunteering, playing tennis, and traveling. Sandy is survived by her daughters, Nicole and Lindsay; sister, Shari; niece, Elizabeth; and many wonderful cousins. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held in January.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
