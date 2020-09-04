1/
Sandra Kaye "Sandy" Bregman
Sandra Kaye "Sandy" Bregman

Born in Wadsworth Ohio on April 20, 1947, Sandy peacefully passed away on Monday afternoon August 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband Mark, her daughters, Dahni Reynolds (Rick) and Anya Witmer (Tom), and three grandchildren, Asheton, Dusstyn, and Delmar.

A lawyer by education and experience until she retired in 2010, Sandy loved being with her family and was an avid reader, actively participating in several book clubs. Her passions included mysteries and Jane Austen. She loved history and was a long-time member of the foundations supporting Colonial Williamsburg, Monticello, Mt. Vernon, and the Smithsonian. She was also a devotee first of Tai Chi and for many years of Qi Gong. She took particular pride in supporting her family's endeavors and making those around her the best they could be.

She will be laid to eternal rest at Paradise Memorial Gardens in a private service.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
