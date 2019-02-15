Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Harmony Community Baptist Church
10701 East Boulder
East Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Kent Foster


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Kent Foster Obituary
Sandra Kent Foster

Mesa - Sandra Loretta Kent Foster, better known as Sandy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12th. Sandy was born on March 22nd, 1943 in Nashville, Tennessee to parents, Jim and Eva Kent. She married Reverend Tommy Foster in February of 1965. They have shared 54 years of marriage. She is survived by her husband and two sons, Craig and Jeremy Foster, and daughter-in-law, Wendy. She was a devoted pastor's wife. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 am at Harmony Community Baptist Church in East Mesa, 10701 East Boulder.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.