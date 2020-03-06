|
|
Sandra Kneen
Phoenix - Sandra Montano Figueroa Kneen (Sita), age 53, passed away unexpectedly and joined heaven as an angel on March 2, 2020 at John C. Lincoln Hospital in Phoenix, AZ. Sita was the wife of Joseph C. Kneen and they shared 21 years of an unbelievable marriage of love.
Born in Douglas, AZ on February 28, 1967, she just celebrated her birthday. She was the daughter of Alfonso DeLaRee Figueroa and Maria Etelvina Montano Figueroa. Sita attended South Mountain High School in Phoenix and served proudly in the ROTC program. She was employed at Banner University Medical Center OB/GYN Institutes of Medicine in the front office/reception.
She was a very faithful person and belonged to Fuente De Vida Abundante International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Phoenix. She enjoyed reading, praying, listening to Family Life Radio, baking and making tamales at Christmas and Capirotada at Easter, and of course, preparing her famous salsa loved by all. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, caring attitude, devotion to the Lord, her bright red nails and lipsticks, being dressed to the nines and always with earrings, and as a Cat Lady with her cats - currently Nala, Dumas and Bagheera.
She is survived by her husband, Joe, affectionately called Osito, daughter Kristin (Phil) Sachs of Rathdrum, Idaho, grandchildren Alyssa, Violet, Ronin and Rylee, her parents, sisters Bertha, Irene, Yvette and brother Danny and her large extended family and most importantly her kitties.
The service of remembrance will be celebrated at Living Streams Church at 7000 Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ at 2:00PM on Friday, March 13, 2020. Funeral services provided by Hansen Mortuary on 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift donation in memory of Sandra to MD Anderson Cancer Center P O Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210 or the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020