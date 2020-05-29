Sandra Lynne Contreras



Sandra Contreras died unexpectable on May 26, 2020. She was born in Phoenix Arizona on Feb 5 1967. She attended mary vale High School and worked for the city of Phoenix for several years. She is survived by her husband Sean Jones and her Mother Sally Duarte (Florencio). She was preceded in death by her father Rudy Contreras. Arrangements handled by Abel Funeral Services for Cremation.









