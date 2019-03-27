|
Sandra Lynne Turek
Bend, OR. - February 2, 1951 - March 22, 2019
Sandra Lynne Turek of Bend, Oregon, passed away March 22, 2019 at her home. She was 68.
A Public Visitation will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM; Funeral Services will immediately follow at 3:00 PM at the Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, located at 105 NW Irving Street in Bend, Oregon.
Sandra was born February 2, 1951 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Fred and Marjorie (Freelund) Vandegrift. She lived in New Jersey until 1972, when she moved to Phoenix, Arizona, with her husband Frank to finish her education.
She received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Audiology from Arizona State University. After graduation, Sandra began her career as an audiologist at the VA Medical Center in Phoenix. She was with the VA for 30 years working her way to Assistant Chief of the Audiology and Speech Pathology department.
Sandra was very involved with the hearing and speech community and volunteered with State and professional associations. She led the successful efforts to have the State legislature establish a licensure program for audiologists and speech language pathologists. Sandra was appointed to serve on the first Arizona speech and hearing licensure board. She served on several committees with the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA) including the Council on Academic Accreditation. ASHA made her a Fellow of the Association. She also volunteered with the Arizona Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
In 2007, Sandra retired with Frank to live in Bend, Oregon. She did not slow down in retirement. She was a volunteer at the two branches of the Bend Library and served as an officer on the Friends of the Library board. She was also president of the Old Farm District Neighborhood Association. Sandra and Frank spent time visiting locations throughout the world, but her most fond trips were going to Cape May, New Jersey to spend time with her family.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 47 years, Frank Turek of Bend, OR; her brothers Fred and Vaughn Vandegrift and her sister, Nanci Vandegrift and five nephews and nieces.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to . Sandra participated in research studies throughout her battle with leukemia and would want to see funding to help beat this disease.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 27, 2019