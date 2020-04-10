|
|
Sandra Mae (Sandy) Beach
Mesa - Sandra Mae (Sandy) Beach, 65, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on April 4, 2020 in her home.
Sandy was born in California to Bobbie Jean and Ernie Evans on May 14, 1954. She went to school in Garden Grove, California. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Glendale for 20 years and Target before her retirement in 2019. She enjoyed reading, scary movies, Halloween and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bobbie Jean and Ernie. She is survived by her sister Jeff (Frank), her brother Cliff (Nancy), her children AJ (Julie) and Melissa, her grandchildren Alex (Allie), Damien, Elijah and Syndell, a soon to be great grandchild, numerous nephews and a niece.
A memorial service is not scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Sandy's name to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020