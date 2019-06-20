|
Sandra Marie Reynolds-Gertjejansen
Phoenix - Sandra Marie Reynolds-Gertjejansen, 70, of Phoenix, Arizona, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend. She survived by her mother, Carolyn Harris, her husband, Richard Gertjejansen, her son, David Gertjejansen, her daughter, Trisha Schrey (Mike), her daughter, Shellie Aguilera (Arturo) and many grandchildren. Her memory lives on in the lives of her loved ones. Memorial service to be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 28th at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel at 710 West Bethany Home Rd.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019