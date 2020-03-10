|
|
Sandra Patricia Baca
March 18, 1950 -
January 22, 2020
Sandra Patricia Baca passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born on March 18, 1950 in Los Angeles, California to parents Juan Andres Baca and Guadalupe Rodriguez Baca. She was the only daughter and the youngest of 6 children. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers... Robert, Julian, John Jr. and Christobal "Chris". She leaves one brother Arthur Alfred Baca, many nieces and nephews and wife, Carol Gene Beil.
Sandra lived in California and in 1977 she moved to Phoenix, Arizona. There she went to work for Sperry/Honeywell where she met her wife Carol Gene Beil. She retired from Sperry/Honeywell after 26 year
Sandra enjoyed line dancing and trips to Wisconsin, Las Vegas and California and visiting family and spending time with her many nieces and nephews.
Sandra's favorite color was purple and at times she would go styling in her purple hair. She loved life and was known for her playful attitude and was known for tilting her head and saying her favorite word "Whatever" and then would giggle. She will be missed dearly.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020