Sandra Rohde, 72, of Farmersburg, Iowa died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at her home in Monona, Iowa. Sandra was born June 13, 1947 in Bartholomew County in Columbus, Indiana to George Oscar and Marguerite Pauline (Hughes) Perkins. She graduated from Curlew High School, Curlew, Washington in 1965 and attended Western Washington State College. Sandra "Sandi" continued her career as a bookkeeper.
Sandra was united in marriage with George "Rusty" Kirk. Born to this union was Sherrial Ann on September 9, 1967 an Anissa Lynn on July 12, 1969. They later divorced. Sandra was then united in marriage with James Leo Rohde on November 24, 1971. To this union Anissa Lynn was officially made a Rohde, Constance "Connie" Marie was born on December 8, 1978. Sandi enjoyed sewing, participating in the church choir and church bells, helping with school plays making costumes, making church banners and helping with anything the kids were in. She also enjoyed studying Genealogy.
Sandra is survived by her children, Anissa Lynn Rohde of Monona, Connie Marie Rohde (John Hying) of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin; grandchildren, David Michael Bartels of Lancaster, Wisconsin and Michelle Anissa Bartels (Steve) Page of Gays Mills, Wisconsin, Bryan Allen Bartels (Abbey Rauch) of Beetown, Wisconsin, Jacob James Rohde of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, Kyle (Alycia) Wilkenson of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin and JR Hying of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin; great-grandchildren, Michael James Page of Gays Mills, Wisconsin, Faith Marie Page of Gays Mills, Wisconsin and Aurora Lynne Bartels of Beetown, Wisconsin; sister, Marcia Perry of Tennessee; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Connie Halvorson of Marquette, Iowa, Joe Rohde (Rachel) of Fayette, Iowa, Don Rohde (Wendy) of Marion, Iowa, Cathy Lange (Don) of Kirkville, Missouri; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sandra was preceded in death by parents; husband, James "Jim" Rohde; daughter, Sherrial Ann Kirk; brother, David Perkins; sister-in-law, Nancy Gage; brother-in-law, John Rohde; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ben and Norma Rohde; grandparents and great-grandparents; nephew, Tim Langel; and a niece, Becky Rohde.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa with a one hour visitation before services at the church on Monday.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Farmersburg, Iowa with Rev. Harold McMillin as the Officiant.
Burial will follow at Farmersburg-Wagner Cemetery, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019