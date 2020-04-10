|
Sandra Scott
Mesa - On Saturday, April 4th, 2020 Sandra Scott passed away in Mesa, AZ, at the age of 79.
Sandra was born on December 17th, 1940 in Topeka, Kansas to Paul and Colleen LeGer.
Sandra was raised in Perry, Kansas and moved to Arizona in 1971. Sandra was a homemaker until she worked as a teachers aide for the PUHSD and the Gilbert and Mesa School districts.
Sandra was a sports fan. She loved her Diamondbacks, Jayhawks and Chiefs.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father Paul LeGer and mother Collen LeGer. As well as her husband Lloyd Oliver Scott.
She is survived by her brother Robert Leger and sister Donna Palmer both still residing in Kansas. She is also survived by her son Lloyd Nickolas (Vicky) Scott and daughter Lynn (Jim) Preble as well as 2 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 1 great granddaughter.
At this time no service is planned, however a celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
Donations to the Saint Mary's Food Bank would be greatly appreciated in this time of need.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020