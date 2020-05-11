Sandra Verne OlmsteadMesa - Sandra Verne Olmstead, 78, peacefully returned to our Lord early Monday morning at her home in Mesa, AZ. Sandy was born in Lewistown, Fergus County, MT, 8 Aug 1941 to Thomas Willis and Jessie (Mackie) Baker, Jr. She married Ronald E. Olmstead after his discharge from the Navy. After several years in Montana, the family relocated to Alaska, eventually retiring to Mesa, AZ. Ron and Sandy were married 58 years.Sandy was a woman of deep faith, a devout Catholic who trusted in God's plan for her. She enjoyed traveling, reading, working on crossword puzzles, and especially spending time with her two beloved grandchildren and family. She was a huge sports fan, particularly basketball. Sandy and her husband traveled extensively during the summers researching their early American history, with both family lines dating back to the early 1600's.Sandy is proceeded in death by her parents Tom and Jessie Baker Jr., her brother Don Baker of Lewistown, MT, brothers-in-law Bob Gaskill (Kathy), and Jim Branden (Janet) of Havre, MT.She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ron Olmstead of Mesa, her daughter LeAnne and husband Phil Murphy of Phoenix, son John and wife Louise (Jendrysik) Olmstead of Mesa, grandchildren Kevin and Lauren Murphy, sisters Kathy (Jerry) Engleson and Janet (Baker) Branden, and brother Tom (Debbie) Baker III, all of Havre, MT, plus numerous nieces and nephews.Her family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care East Valley for the loving and compassionate care given to Sandy during her last years. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the Fall. Condolences can be expressed at