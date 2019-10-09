|
|
Santiago Luis Nevarez, 26 years young, passed away unexpectedly. He couldn't find inner peace. He was a former Petty Officer 3rd class in United States Navy. Surviving are his Mom Norma Moreno and Dad Jerry Moreno, his sister Christina Chavis and brothers Angel, Anthony and Adam Garcia, Michael,Jerry and Jacob Moreno and 1 niece Melina Moreno. Also included are his Father Luis Nevarez and stepmom Frances,two step sisters Lisa Raya and Gabriela Barker.1 Nephew Michael Raya and 1 niece Emma Raya
In addition,to his overall family, Santiago has his grandparents many tios, tias, cousins and friends.
Services will be Wednesday, October 16,2019, 10:00am-12:30, South Mountain Mortuary, 7029 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042. Burial will at, National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Sanity may be madness but the madness of all is to see life as it is and not as it should be.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019