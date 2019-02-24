|
Santos Hernandez
Avondale - Santos A. Hernandez passed away on February 16, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Glendale, AZ on November 1, 1941 to the late Manuel and Cruz Hernandez.
Santos worked in the construction industry for most of his adult life. His work ethic was most admired as he performed duties as a laborer, mason tender, block layer and most recently a machine operator. While Santos worked hard to provide for his family, he will most be remembered for his meticulous yard, extraordinary zest for enjoying life, never ending sense of humor, giving heart and love for his family.
He is survived by his wife Armida, four children Lorraine (Greg) Dunn, Carol (Kenny) Wear, Michael (Martina) Hernandez & Philip (Stephanie) Hernandez, three stepchildren Armida (Jim) Johnson, Judy Figueroa & Trinidad (Jami) Figueroa and eight siblings Libby Mendez, Andrea Martinez, Tony Hernandez, Ruben Hernandez, Cruz Reese, Lupe Zizek, John Hernandez & Gloria Soliz. Santos is also survived by 19 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Manuel & Robert Hernandez.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 4-8PM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 13720 W. Thomas Road, Avondale. Burial will follow at Resthaven Park Cemetery, Glendale.
Santos loved his family and would have appreciated a memorial contribution in lieu of flowers to Foundation Fighting Blindness, My campaign to end blindness, Nathan Hernandez Fundraiser. http://www.fightblindness.org/site/TR/IFE/IFE?px=2685551&pg=personal&fr_id=5525#.XGyf21VKios or American Diabetes Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019