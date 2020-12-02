Sara E. Brousseau



Glendale - Sara E. Brousseau, 57, of Glendale, Arizona passed away on October 26, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Sara was born on April 27,1963 in Molesworth England. Sara is the daughter to Frank and Elena Martinez. She is survived by her husband Jon, children Christopher and Caitlin, and siblings Ana, Frank, and Lupe. Funeral arrangements will be held at St. James Parish 19640 N 35th Ave. Glendale, AZ 85308.









