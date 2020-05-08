Sara Sue Hicks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sara Sue Hicks

Phoenix - Sara Sue Hicks went to see her Jesus on May 5, 2020. She was born April 18, 1943.

*Respects can be paid at ALMoore Grimshaw Mortuary Monday May 11th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at 710 W. Bethany Home Road with reception following at John and Sara's located at 1201 W Rancho Dr. Phoenix 85013.

Sara is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John; and her five children, John, Tim, Scott, Sally and Matt; including her grandchildren; Michael, Lauren, McKenna, Morgan, Izabella, James, Eddie, David, Emma, Amanda and Ryan.

Sara was known by everyone she ever met as a sweet and thoughtful person with an engaging smile. She had strikingly beautiful blue eyes, which glistened with unconditional love for her entire family and everyone with whom she came into contact. Her grandchildren were her passion. She loved "her kids" more than anything in the world and they loved their "Grammie". She made holidays extra special. Christmas and Thanksgiving were her favorite time of the year. It brought everyone together, playing holiday songs on the piano, decorating the house, baking cookies, brownies and loading up the candy drawer. Nothing was requested more from "her kids" than "Grammies mac and cheese". It was the best!

She drew life from her family, and her grandkids kept her young. She always made family her priority.

For many years, Sara worked at Hospice of the Valley as a volunteer. Her ability to care and love others was her purpose in life. Making people happy, made her happy. She loved to sew, anything crafting and having garage sales.

She found peace with her favorite verse, Psalms 46:10. Jesus was her savior and refuge, she knew she would be in heaven one day.

She will be dearly missed by her loving family which she cherished and loved so deeply.

We love you forever Mom!

Your family






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
May 8, 2020
I was saddened to hear to the passing of my Aunt Sara. To Uncle Johnny and the entire family: I pray that just knowing she is in the loving arms of her Jesus will be the comfort you need during this difficult time. She will be missed but with many loving memories
Robyn Honeycutt
Family
May 8, 2020
I was so sad to hear of the passing of Sara. I will pray every day for the Hicks family for healing, comfort, strength and peace. Sara was just a classic woman and mother, so sweet and loving for her family and all. A beautiful person inside and out.
Dan DeWan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved