Sara Sue HicksPhoenix - Sara Sue Hicks went to see her Jesus on May 5, 2020. She was born April 18, 1943.*Respects can be paid at ALMoore Grimshaw Mortuary Monday May 11th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at 710 W. Bethany Home Road with reception following at John and Sara's located at 1201 W Rancho Dr. Phoenix 85013.Sara is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John; and her five children, John, Tim, Scott, Sally and Matt; including her grandchildren; Michael, Lauren, McKenna, Morgan, Izabella, James, Eddie, David, Emma, Amanda and Ryan.Sara was known by everyone she ever met as a sweet and thoughtful person with an engaging smile. She had strikingly beautiful blue eyes, which glistened with unconditional love for her entire family and everyone with whom she came into contact. Her grandchildren were her passion. She loved "her kids" more than anything in the world and they loved their "Grammie". She made holidays extra special. Christmas and Thanksgiving were her favorite time of the year. It brought everyone together, playing holiday songs on the piano, decorating the house, baking cookies, brownies and loading up the candy drawer. Nothing was requested more from "her kids" than "Grammies mac and cheese". It was the best!She drew life from her family, and her grandkids kept her young. She always made family her priority.For many years, Sara worked at Hospice of the Valley as a volunteer. Her ability to care and love others was her purpose in life. Making people happy, made her happy. She loved to sew, anything crafting and having garage sales.She found peace with her favorite verse, Psalms 46:10. Jesus was her savior and refuge, she knew she would be in heaven one day.She will be dearly missed by her loving family which she cherished and loved so deeply.We love you forever Mom!Your family