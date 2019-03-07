Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bunker's University Chapel
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2339 S. Crismon Rd
Mesa, AZ
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2339 S. Crismon Rd
Mesa, AZ
Sara Sylvia Hastings Bagley Obituary
Sara Sylvia Hastings Bagley

Mesa - Sara Sylvia Hastings Bagley passed away on Mar. 1st in Mesa, AZ. Born 1937 in Hurricane, UT, Sylvia attended BYU and worked many jobs. She enjoyed a 15- year career in the USDA personnel division until her retirement. Sylvia loved reading, solving crosswords, watching a Disney movie and eating her favorite treat - popcorn! She had a special bond with her kitty cat. Her favorite activity was visiting with family and grandchildren. Everyone will remember Sylvia as a kind, patient, listener who loved to laugh. She is survived by her husband, Dale; children: Rob, Ron and Cammie; 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Premier Hospice. A Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Thurs, Mar. 7th at Bunker's University Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 11 AM, Fri, Mar. 8th, preceded by a visitation at 10 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2339 S. Crismon Rd in Mesa. For further information visit www.bunkerfuneral.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019
