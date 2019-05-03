|
Sarah (Sagasta) Anderson
- - Sarah (Sagasta) Anderson, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Chandler Regional Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Litchfield Park, Arizona on April 14, 1937 to Juan and Antonia (Casares) Sagasta. She grew up working on Goodyear Farms before graduating from Agua Fria High School. She retired from Digital Corp and enjoyed visiting and traveling with her family. Sarah loved sports, spoiling little children, reading and Bud Light. One of her most rewarding activities after retiring was working with the students at The Foundation for Blind Children. Sarah always spoke her mind and brightened the lives of many that she encountered.
Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Sharon (Anderson) Coontz, son-in-law, John Coontz, granddaughters; Allison Mulhern, Hillary Mulhern, Samantha Coontz, sisters and brothers; Connie Mesquita, Lucy Lucero, Francis Bowman, Lupe Gonzales, Jennie Duvall, Pete (Becky) Sagasta, Cruz Sagasta, Mike (Bonnie) Sagasta, Josie Sagasta, Abbie Anderson, Alice Balderas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Jessie Abundis.
Sarah chose to donate her remains to science. Her life will be celebrated at a later date.
