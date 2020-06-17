Sarah Beltran
Sarah Beltran

Mesa - Sarah R. Beltran passed on June 9, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona; her home of 35 years. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. Sarah was born on October 25, 1944 in Winkleman, Arizona. She worked at Honeywell for 20 years. Sarah will be loved and remembered by her husband of 57 years, Oscar; her five children: Oscar, Brenda, Eric, Rhonda, and Bella, her five grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren. Her family releases her to rest in peace with Jesus and family in heaven.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
