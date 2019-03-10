Sarah (Sally) C. Hedberg



Tempe - Sally C. Hedberg, 84, passed away on March 6, 2019, spending her final days with her husband, Richard Cromwell, family and friends. Daughter of Bruce and Dorothy McLouth, Sally was born on April 1, 1934 in East Lansing, Michigan but grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She met her former husband, John C. Hedberg (now deceased) in the mid 1950s and had four children, John, Ted, Lisa and Ben. John and Sally moved their family to a warmer climate in 1960, settling in Phoenix, Arizona. Sally was actively involved in her kids' activities, including sports, scouting, and hiking, as well as her own pursuits in tennis, skiing, rock collecting, art and charitable groups such as the Assistance League. Sally was adventurous, a free spirit, always loving with a healthy dose of good hearted teasing and fun. While her kids were finishing school, Sally went back herself, earning a masters degree in education from Grand Canyon College. She spent a few decades teaching at Phoenix Union and Central High schools, later serving as a special education advisor at Dragonfly charter school. She was a tireless and positive reinforcer for her own children and students, using compassion and an innate understanding of kids to challenge and encourage them in their own interests. Sally was remarried in 2001 to Richard Cromwell, a professor and astronomer, and moved to Tucson to their mountaintop home overlooking the city and the Saguaro National Monument. She and Richard travelled the world in retirement, later moving back to Tempe, AZ to become closer to her kids and grandkids. She is survived by her husband, Richard, her siblings Robert and Malcolm "Mac" McLouth, her sons John, Ted and Ben, their respective wives Janel, Kelly and Donna, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. Sally received great comfort from Hospice of the Valley in her final days. A private Celebration of Sally's life will be held on March 17, 2019. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 10, 2019