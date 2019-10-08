Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sarah E. Guilford


1931 - 2019
Sarah E. Guilford

Phoenix - Sarah E. Guilford, age 88, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on October 6, 2019. Sarah was a beloved and dedicated employee of the Washington School District for 44 years. She is survived by her 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
