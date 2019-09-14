|
|
Sarah Emily Pate
Prescott - September 14, 1987 - June 7, 2019
Sarah was born in Prescott, Arizona, but spent most of her early life in Dobson Ranch in Mesa. She attended Booker T Washington elementary school and Rhodes Junior High, then graduated from Dobson High School in 2006 with a full scholarship to Arizona State University. four years later, Sarah graduated cum laude from ASU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. While at ASU, Sarah enjoyed working part time in the University library and at the Graduate College. After graduating, Sarah completed a Paralegal Certificate course at the University of San Diego before moving to Portland, Oregon in 2011. She remained in the Northwest for the next eight years, eventually moving to Lynnwood, Washington where she reunited with long-time friend Justin Cornwall from Rhodes Junior High and went to work for Amazon in Seattle. Sarah is survived by Justin and their two dogs, Holly and Zero. Sarah is sorely missed by parents, Keith and Kathy, brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Jennifer, nephew and niece Noah and Charlotte, and grandmothers Ann Pate and Phyllis Sewell. She was predeceased by her aunt Gina Tillman and survived by aunts Rebecca Brown and KathyAlvarez and uncle Kenneth Sewell. Growing up Sarah especially enjoyed spending time with cousins Sabra, Sam, Carly, Gabriella, and Calvin. Sarah's passions in life were dogs, horseback riding, country music, and writing. She loved plumeria flowers and walking in the rain with a pink-striped umbrella. She had a quirky sense of humor, was kind to animals, and fiercely loyal to friends and family. Sarah, you left us way too soon and we miss you very, very much.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 14, 2019